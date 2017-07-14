Like Father, like Son, it's all in the family for UofL swimming

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Nick Albiero is already making his dad proud.

His dad is UofL head swimming coach Arthur Albiero.

Nick won the 100 meter butterfly in the under 18 division at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, last month. It qualified the Christian Academy grad for the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis next month, where he'll swim for Team USA.

"It was a little bit more nerve wracking, certainly as a parent, but I think at that moment, I'm not thinking as a parent, I'm thinking as a coach," Arthur said. "I'm watching breathing patterns. I'm watching tempo. I'm watching turns and I think that's, you go full coaching mode in that moment, but I think ultimately, when it happened, my wife was also at the meet, coaching the club, and it was unique for us as a family to be there and be able to share this very unique moment."

Nick will swim next season for his dad at UofL, but for now, he's looking forward to another taste of a big time meet.

"I went to national select camp, that was my first, sort of like debut for Team USA and so to kind of like level up and represent at a swim meet, it's pretty special," Nick said.

The Junior World Championship is August 23-28.

