1 killed in fiery crash on I-265 in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – At least one person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 265.



The crash was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday on I-265 near State Road 62, according to Clark County dispatchers.



The name of the victim has not been released. It is unclear if anyone else was injured at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Lanes around the crash have been shut down. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

