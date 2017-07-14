KY 80 open west of Arlington in Carlisle Co. after floodwaters recede

KY 80 is now open west of Arlington in Carlisle County, Kentucky. The roadway closed on Friday night, July 14 due to floodwaters at the 2.6 mile marker.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, water has dropped off the roadway after a heavy downpour of rain covered the road.

He said this forced the closure of KY 80 in the Hurricane Creek area just west of the railroad tracks between US 51 and KY 1772.

