Group uses skit to protest plan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group performed a skit in Jefferson Square Park Friday to show their opposition to a plan they say would lower air quality in the Rubbertown neighborhood.



American Synthetic Rubber Company has petitioned the city to lower regulations for pollutants from their factory.



Councilwoman Jessica Green, who represents the district, said everyone, including her three young children, deserves clean air to breathe.

“This is a basic human right. It should not be something that we're having to beg the city, to beg government to give us. This is our right and we demand it,” Green said.



The city has already held two public meetings on the issue. A third and final meeting's set for July 19.

