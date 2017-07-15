Civil Rights activist honored on Louisville roadway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Civil Rights activist honored on Louisville roadway

The city hung seven signs reading George L. Burney Sr. Way along Hill Street in west Louisville on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The city hung seven signs reading George L. Burney Sr. Way along Hill Street in west Louisville on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A longtime Civil Rights activist and humanitarian now has a permanent place in Louisville history.

The city hung seven signs reading George L. Burney Sr. Way along Hill Street in west Louisville on Friday.

Burney died in June at age 89.

The city had actually approved the street name before his death.

