Civil Rights activist honored on Louisville roadway

The city hung seven signs reading George L. Burney Sr. Way along Hill Street in west Louisville on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A longtime Civil Rights activist and humanitarian now has a permanent place in Louisville history.



The city hung seven signs reading George L. Burney Sr. Way along Hill Street in west Louisville on Friday.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville Metro Animal Services hit with dog flu outbreak

+ Committed construction pushes up opening date of Omni Louisville

+ Hotel employee charged with stealing from guests

Burney died in June at age 89.



The city had actually approved the street name before his death.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.