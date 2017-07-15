Kitten named Twerk appears to be dancing due to disorder

A fan at Wimbledon got a little more than he bargained for after shouting some advice to one of the players.More >>
A fan at Wimbledon got a little more than he bargained for after shouting some advice to one of the players.More >>
Over at Humane Animal Rescue, they get thousands of cats and every now and then they get one with special needs.More >>
Over at Humane Animal Rescue, they get thousands of cats and every now and then they get one with special needs.More >>
After seeing Facebook post, police officer donates kidney to 8-year-old boy she'd never seen before.More >>
After seeing Facebook post, police officer donates kidney to 8-year-old boy she'd never seen before.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
The Olds have had adoption on their minds for a long time, but when they heard about the plight of seven siblings who would likely be adopted out separately, they decided to take action.More >>
The Olds have had adoption on their minds for a long time, but when they heard about the plight of seven siblings who would likely be adopted out separately, they decided to take action.More >>