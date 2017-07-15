Kitten named Twerk appears to be dancing due to disorder

Over at Humane Animal Rescue, they get thousands of cats and every now and then they get one with special needs. (Source: WTAE/CNN)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE/CNN) - A 3-month-old kitten at an animal shelter in Pittsburgh has a neurological disorder that makes her look like she's dancing.

It's not at all life-threatening and she's quite adorable. Her name is “Twerk.”

"A lot of people are really interested in this cat so I expect she won't be around too much longer here. Today a lot of people called interested in adopting her," Humane Animal Rescue Shelter Director Dan Rossi said.

"Twerk is a special needs cat. She has a condition that is very similar to what you may see in humans called cerebral palsy where something happened during the development process to her brain," Rossi said.

The good news is that Twerk's condition will not get any worse and she's expected to live a full life.

A life full of dancing and whole lot of love.

Great news for little "Twerk” is that she was adopted to a forever home Thursday.

