27-year-old bowler fighting brain cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A fundraiser was held Friday for a 27-year-old man who is fighting brain cancer.

Joey Cecil, a state-champion bowler, was the focus of the event at Ten Pin Strike and Spare.

In April doctors found a mass in his brain. Tests showed it was a stage four glioblastoma, the strongest most aggressive type of tumor.



Cecil has been undergoing radiation and chemo. He also wears a special device on his head to help with his treatment.

Cecil has been focused on the positive despite his diagnosis.

“Everyone will tell me I’m so sorry that this happened to you. You know, I wish we could take it away so on and so forth. But that's not reality. The way I see it is this has been an opportunity to see who has my back. Who's stepped up in my life, and that's been amazing to see the support network,” Cecil said.



His friends have started the "Love my Joey" campaign.



They're holding another fundraiser on Saturday during a block party on Clay Street ahead of the Louisville City FC match. The block party will start at 1 p.m. The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.

