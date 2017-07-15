Struggling historic cemetery needs volunteers for cleanup

The Friends of Eastern Cemetery are in need of volunteers. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Louisville's oldest and most neglected cemeteries is in need of help. Friends of Eastern Cemetery, a volunteer group, is having a cleanup day on Sunday, July 15 at Eastern Cemetery located at 641 Baxter Avenue.

There are 138,000 people in only 16,000 graves at Eastern.

The cemetery was shut down in the 1980s and abandoned. Due to neglect, the monuments and buildings have decayed.

Friends of Eastern Cemetery formed in 2013 and have been trying to restore dignity to the final resting place of thousands.

On Sunday, Friends of Eastern Cemetery is asking for the community's help with leveling, repairing, and cleaning historic gravestones. Those with a family member who is laid to rest there and needs their stone to be leveled or repaired will have it completed for free.

Organizers ask that volunteers bring lawn tools like mowers, weed eaters, rakes, and chainsaws. If you do not have those items, that is okay.

The volunteer day hours on Sunday are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern is located next to Cave Hill Cemetery.

For more information click here.



