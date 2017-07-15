VIDEO: Wimbledon fan dons skirt, takes serves from Clijsters

Kim Clijsters fits a fan with dress cord-conforming attire before letting him take a couple of serves. (Source: Wimbledon/YouTube)

(RNN) - Kim Clijsters is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and won two more in doubles, so she doesn't need the advice of a fan. But that doesn't mean she can't have a little fun with one.

Clijsters asked her partner where she should serve during the Wimbledon ladies' invitational doubles. A fan answered and Clijsters suggested he stand in to receive the serve.

The invitational doubles are not as serious a competition as other Wimbledon events, and the matches take on a light-hearted tone.

However, the strict dress code at Wimbledon rests for no one, so Clijsters brought the man a white skirt to cover up his blue shorts, which somehow managed to fit.

Clijsters served to him twice, the first of which he successfully returned.

"That's a man. In a skirt. Trying to return Kim Clijsters' serve"



Always expect the unexpected in the invitation doubles...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lsArQJe4Rg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2017

