Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in PRP

The call came in shortly after 6 Saturday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was struck and killed by a truck in Pleasure Ridge Park.

MetroSafe confirmed they received a call about a death in the 5100 block of Joy Drive at 6:17 a.m Saturday.

According to an LMPD press release, the woman in her 50s was accidentally struck by a pickup up truck at a family member's home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she did not live at the home.

There were no other injuries, LMPD said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.