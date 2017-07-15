Local McDonald owners, Louisville Branch NAACP present students college scholarships

McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana Owner/Operators and NAACP representatives honor local students at Louisville Branch NAACP Scholarship Awards Ceremony. (Source: McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - McDonald’s restaurants in WAVE Country and the Louisville Branch NAACP has honored local students with college scholarships.

The awards ceremony was held Friday at First Gethsemane Baptist Church.

The NAACP awards outstanding students with scholarships in need-based amounts in order to help them pursue a college education, regardless of race.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to play a role in honoring these students for their achievements," George Saliba, local McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the Kentuckiana Co-op, said. "These students are making a difference in our community and deserve to be recognized."

2017 Louisville Branch NAACP Scholarship recipients are as follows:

Morgan Cahoon, Howard University

Jericho Curry, University of Kentucky

Cameron Davis, Northern Kentucky University

Kai Davis, University of Kentucky

Warren Dillard III, University of Kentucky

Taylor Frazier, Jefferson Community and Technical College and University of Louisville

Larry Harper III, Georgetown College

Chloe Hatcher, University of Kentucky

Christopher Holloway, Jefferson Community and Technical College

Alivia Posey-Thompson, University of Louisville

McDonald’s Restaurants of Kentuckiana owners and operators have awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to students through the Louisville Branch NAACP Scholarship Program since 2007.

