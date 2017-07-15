Missing toddler from California neighborhood drowns in nearby pool

A 2-year-old girl died after being found in a pool on South 23rd Street on Saturday. She was reported missing from a home on Saunders Ct. (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A toddler died on Saturday after being found in a pool shortly after being reported missing.

Police were called to the 100 block of Saunders Court at 12:30 p.m. for a missing child.

The 2-year-old girl was later found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

LMPD officers performed CPR on the girl until EMS arrived, Smiley said.

The child was taken to Norton Children's hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.