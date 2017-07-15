Feds ask that judge's ruling on travel ban be put on hold

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department has asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to put on hold a judge's ruling modifying the Trump administration's travel ban on immigrants from six majority-Muslim nations.
The department filed the request for a stay with the court of appeals on Saturday while the U.S. Supreme Court considers its appeal of a ruling by a federal court judge in Hawaii.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson ordered the government to allow in refugees formally working with a resettlement agency in the United States. His order also vastly expanded the list of U.S. family relationships that refugees and visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country, including grandparents and grandchildren.
On Friday night, the Justice Department filed an appeal of Watson's ruling. It said the judge's interpretation of the Supreme Court's ruling "empties the court's decision of meaning, as it encompasses not just 'close' family members, but virtually all family members."(backslash)
___
This story has been corrected to say that the Justice Department is asking the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals - not the U.S. Supreme Court - for the stay.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.More >>
A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.More >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and peopleMore >>
New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and peopleMore >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing them and told authorities the location of their bodiesMore >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing them and told authorities the location of their bodiesMore >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>