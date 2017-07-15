Entrepreneurs thrive on Baxter Avenue

At Louisville's first and only cereal bar, you can mix flavors and create specialized servings. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Baxter Avenue is an entrepreneurial hot spot this summer. A vegan restaurant, a dog day care and a cereal bar have all opened in the last month and half.

"I was thinking about something I wanted to create for myself,” Eric Richardson said. “I didn't want to go out and buy four of five different boxes of cereal so I thought other would like this too."

Richardson owns The Cereal Box. At Louisville's first and only cereal bar, you can mix flavors and create specialized servings.

"I knew it was quirky enough, and once they started on the Baxter Avenue corridor down here they started a lot of new construction I knew that this is where I wanted to go," Richardson said.

Two apartment projects are under construction at the corner of Baxter and Broadway. They will house almost 500 apartments. Those moving in will be surrounded by unique shops.

"It's pretty much the only vegan option in town that isn't tofu and salad," Stan Chase said.

Chase owns Morel's café, a vegan restaurant he opened in June.

His goal is to serve food like pop tarts and Philly cheese steaks made solely from plants. Chase says to keep up with demand he is adding 42 seats to the cafe.

"I have really high expectations for this street," Chase said.

There are more than just restaurateurs coming to Baxter.

At the former Mr. Transmission, Isaiah Baker is capitalizing on his passion for pets. His dog day care, Diditformydogs, opened the second week of July.

Baker hopes the apartments being built next to him are dog-friendly.

"Apartment don't have a back yard and so they need different outlets for their dogs to exercise," Baker said.

The neighborhood is changing and entrepreneurs are excited to be a part of that change.

"When phoenix hill was taken out you saw the amount of space that place took up and we will see how it benefit the neighborhood to have a bar versus a place to live," Chase said.

