Officials say man accidentally punctures main gas line while dig - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Officials say man accidentally punctures main gas line while digging hole

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Niagara man was digging a drain in his yard and accidentally hit a natural gas line. 

We're told a main gas line at a house on State Road 136 was punctured early Saturday afternoon. 

As a precaution, fire crews blocked off the street all the way up to Bellfield Baptist Church. 

People nearby were told to stay inside until gas crews arrived, but fire officials say they have it under control. 

Niagara fire chief Glenn Powell told us the gas line wasn't where it was supposed to be. 

There is no word yet from officials on when the road will open back up. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
?

Powered by Frankly