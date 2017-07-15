Longstanding antiques shop closes its doors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Longstanding antiques shop closes its doors

Posted by Eunice De La Torre
MADISONVILLE, KY

A longstanding antique shop in downtown Madisonville closed its doors for good. 

The owner of Yesteryear antiques said she's closing up her shop so she can retire. 

She told us most of the inventory has been sold, but what she will miss the most will be the customers. 

We're told the shop had been open on Main Street for the last 15 years. 

