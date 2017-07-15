The Latest: Fire victim remembered as talented and caring

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Smoke billows from the upper floors of the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). Smoke from a deadly fire at the Marco Polo apartment complex, covers the Waikiki skyline Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu.

(Brenton Awa/KITV via AP). In this photo provided by KITV, fire damage from a blaze that killed three people and left 12 injured in the Marco Polo building in Honolulu is shown on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The fire broke out Friday afternoon in a unit o...

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on the deadly high-rise apartment building fire in Honolulu (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A Hawaiian Airlines in-flight manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

Pearl City Community Church Pastor Phil Reller told The Honolulu Star-Advertiser (http://bit.ly/2tXsf7e ) that police confirmed that two of the victims in the Honolulu high-rise fire are his mother and brother.

Reller told the newspaper he received a call from his brother, Britt Reller, 54, saying smoke was filling the condominium, Unit 2613. His brother said he had been taking a shower and rushed out but was unable to get to their 85-year-old mother.

His brother said smoke was filling his room, and he had crawled under a bed. "He couldn't reach my mother," Phil Reller said.

He said police later confirmed that his brother and mother, Melba Jeannine Dilley, were among the dead.

Britt Reller worked as an in-flight manager for Hawaiian Airlines.

In an emailed statement to The Associated Press on Saturday, Robin Sparling, vice president of in-flight services at the airline, said Reller "was a talented manager and caring co-worker and we will miss him terribly. Our hearts are with Britt's brother, Phil, and his entire family."

___

11:20 a.m.

Photos taken Saturday by a KITV (http://www.kitv.com ) reporter show the charred remains on the 26th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Honolulu where three people were found dead after a blaze on Friday.

The images show a hallway leading to the unit where the deceased were found, KITV told The Associated Press. There are puddles of water on the floor, black and grey soot covering the walls and ceilings, and burnt debris scattered across the floor.

One photo shows the burnt entranceway to an apartment where a three-tiered table stands among the ashes and charred debris. Support beams can be seen sticking out through sunken, burnt-out walls in the entranceway. What appears to be a fire hose is shown on the floor in a large puddle of water.

Another photo from a nearby apartment shows a sooty door with a large hole above the doorknob.

___

9:30 a.m.

Most residents will be allowed back into a high-rise apartment building in Honolulu after a deadly fire killed three people.

The Honolulu Fire Department says in a Saturday release that most residents of the 36-story Marco Polo apartment building should be able to return, but three floors will remain closed because of heavy smoke, water and fire damage.

The fire started on the 26th floor Friday afternoon, forcing residents to evacuate the wave-shaped building near the tourist destination of Waikiki.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office will identity the victims and notify family members.

The fire department says 12 other people were treated for injuries, and five were transported to hospitals in serious condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

10:05 p.m.

A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.

All of the dead were found on the floor where the fire broke out, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. Firefighters continued to go through the building to extinguish any hot spots and look for more victims.

A shelter was set up at a nearby school where about 50 residents had gathered.

Karen Hastings was in her 31st floor Honolulu apartment when she smelled smoke. She ran out to her balcony, looked down, and saw flames five floors below her.

She said the fire blew up and went flying out the windows before she ran to a lower floor to get fresh air.

