With Trump looking on, Feng leads US Women's Open

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). South Korea's Hye Jin Choi reacts to a shot on the 15th fairway during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump looks out from his presidential viewing stand to the cheering and waving crowd, Saturday, July 15, 2017, during the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump waves as he leaves his presidential viewing stand Saturday, July 15, 2017, during the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). President Donald Trump reacts to spectators as he watches the third round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament from his observation booth, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). China's Shanshan Feng hits a shot from the 18th fairway during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.

By TOM CANAVANAP Sports Writer

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - Front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a short birdie putt on the final hole Saturday to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women's Open.

Teenager Hye-Jin Choi and perennial Open bridesmaid Amy Yang were a stroke back heading in the final round of the biggest event in women's golf - and one that had an even bigger stage with President Donald Trump in attendance for the second straight day.

Feng, from China, shot a 1-under 71 to reach 9-under 207 at the president's Trump National Golf Club.

Choi and Yang each shot 70.

All three players are going to have Trump watching over them and probable a lot of South Korea, too, with the top six players chasing Feng all from the country.

Sung Hyun Park, the top rookie on the LPGA Tour, was 6 under after a 67.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (71), Mirim Lee (67) and Jeongeun6 Lee (73) were 5 under.

Cristie Kerr, a former Open winner and a member at this course, gave the president an American to root for with a 70 that put her at 4 under with Spain's Carlota Ciganda (72).

