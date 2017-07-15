LA manager says Puig was wrong to confront Marlins pitcher

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Marlins' Jose Urena delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) - An angry Yasiel Puig was wrong to take several steps toward the mound after he was nearly hit by a pitch Saturday, his manager said.

The first pitch to the Dodgers slugger in the second inning by Miami's Jose Urena was a 96 mph fastball that just missed Puig's left thigh. Puig shouted at Urena and took several steps as some players and both managers ran onto the field.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto stepped in front of Puig, and after some yelling the confrontation quickly ended. Puig then flied out.

"Yasiel overreacted," manager Dave Roberts said. "It's clear to me there was no intent (by Urena)."

The Marlins right-hander agreed.

"He got like a little baby," Urena said. "When he was walking (toward) me, that was disrespect. I play the game. I respect the game. If you do something like that, let's go."

Puig hit two home runs in the Dodgers' win Friday, including a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning. He finished 0 for 2 Saturday in Los Angeles' 7-1 victory.

Benches cleared when the teams met in Los Angeles in May, prompting the ejections of Marlins manager Don Mattingly, Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren.

