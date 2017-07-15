LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the call came in around 7:54 p.m. of a shooting in the 400 block of S 38th Street.

No other information was immediately available.

