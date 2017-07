Bellinger becomes 1st Dodgers rookie to hit for cycle

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, watches his home run that also scored Chris Taylor during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) - Cody Bellinger became the first rookie in Dodgers history to hit for the cycle when he tripled in the seventh inning Saturday against the Miami Marlins.

Bellinger singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third and added an RBI double in the fourth. His triple barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running backhanded catch, and Bellinger reached third standing up.

Bellinger became the third Dodger to hit for the cycle since the team moved to Los Angeles, and the first since Orlando Hudson on April 13, 2009. Bellinger is the ninth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle.

