FC Cincinnati beats Lou City FC 3-2 in front of record crowd

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A record crowd of 11,632 at Louisville Slugger Field saw Louisville City FC mistakes help FC Cincinnati build a lead and hold on for a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

Lou City struck first, Ilija Ilic chipping in a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead.

FC Cincinnati answered in the 17th minute, Lou City keeper Greg Ranjitsingh lost control of a ball in the box and Djiby made him pay. He flipped it into the back of the net for the equalizer.

All even at the half, FC Cincinnati struck again in the 55th minute. Off a corner, Harrison Delbridge skied to head it in the goal.

They added another in the 77th minute. Ranjitsingh made a diving save, but the ball bounced right to Danni Konig, who fired it into the net.

Lou City added a goal in the final seconds. FC Cincinnati wins it 3-2. Lou City falls to 8-3-5, FC Cincinnati improves to 7-6-6.

They visit St. Louis FC next Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

