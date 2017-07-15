Luke Hancock hosts camp for kids with autism

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Luke Hancock could have spent his Saturday morning any number of ways, but the former UofL star chose to give back.

For the second year, he hosted the Luke Hancock & Friends Basketball Clinic for Children with Autism at Middletown Christian Church. The skills clinic was for kids ages 9-18 and was put in conjunction with F.E.A.T. Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

"Our first year went so well, I think we have almost double the kids this year, but it's just an opportunity for these kids to get out and kind of have a normal basketball camp experience," Hancock said. "It was a big part of my life growing up, I did them all the time, all summer long, so when we kind of came up with the idea, I said why not, let's do it."

Deborah Morton is the executive director of F.E.A.T.

"They love coming and doing the things that every other kid likes to do," Morton said. "Every kid loves sports, sports brings people together and with some of our kids, getting into a group with typical kids is sometimes awkward, here they can be together, they can have a good time and they can do what they like.

Cade Watson experienced the camp for the first time. "What's cool about this camp is that I get to learn the talents of dribbling, passing and shooting," he said.

Each child left with an autographed basketball and a picture with Hancock.

