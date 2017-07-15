Rendon hits grand slam, Nationals hold off Reds for 10-7 win

CINCINNATI (AP) - Anthony Rendon hit his second career grand slam and added a two-run homer, and the Washington Nationals overcame Scooter Gennett's four-RBI night to hold on for a 10-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Ryan Raburn homered to lead off the seventh, sparking a seven-run outburst capped by Rendon's grand slam for his 18th homer of the season and a 10-0 lead.

The Reds bounced back for two runs in the eighth inning and five in the ninth, three on Gennett's 16th homer of the season, before Matt Grace logged his second save in two nights.

Washington's Max Scherzer (11-5), the National League's strikeout leader, escaped trouble in the first and third innings. He allowed the first two batters to reach in both before getting the next three batters each time, striking out all three in the first and two out of three in the third.

