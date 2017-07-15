A record turnout for a Drive, Chip and Putt competition in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Junior golf is thriving in Kentucky.

On Saturday, 234 kids registered for a Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Seneca Golf Course.

"The numbers are just astronomical. We've gone from about 400 to over 500 for Drive, Chip and Putt this year, we've gone from roughly 17 teams for PGA Junior League golf just three years ago to this year, we had 85 teams in the state, said Kim Shafer, the director of golf development at Golf House Kentucky.

Savannah Howell won the 14-15 girls division.

"I feel really excited," Howell said. "It was my first time doing it, so I wasn't expecting to win."

Howell made the three hour drive from Calvert City for the competition.

The finals of the national competition are held at Augusta National Golf Club in April of 2018.

