Irap wins Indiana Derby; AJ Foyt's horse finishes 2nd

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Irap won the $500,000 Indiana Derby by five lengths over Colonelsdarkemper, owned by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt.

Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Irap ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.21 on Saturday night at Indiana Grand. He paid $4.80, $3.20 and $2.60 in the Grade 3 race for 3-year-olds. Irap is trained by Southern California-based Doug O'Neill.

Colonelsdarktemper returned $9.60 and $5.80, while Untrapped was another length back in third and paid $2.80 to show.

Foyt is in Toronto for this weekend's IndyCar race, so he sent grandson A.J. Foyt IV to the track outside Indianapolis.

"He's always shown a lot of heart and he showed it tonight," the younger Foyt said about the colt. "He ran a great race."

The younger Foyt works in the Indianapolis Colts' front office. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, where his father Tony trained horses.

"Horse racing holds a special place in my heart, and I'm glad my grandfather still has it going on," A.J. IV said.

