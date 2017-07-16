ShotSpotter assists in fatal shooting response

Police are asking for the community's help as they look for the person who shot and killed a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Police are asking for the community's help as they look for the person who shot and killed a man in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night.

"There is a killer who is going to be taken off the street with their assistance by giving us a call," Alicia Smiley, LMPD spokesperson said.

The victim was a male and either in his late teens or early twenties.

Police were initially notified of the shooting through ShotSpotter and subsequently received several calls of shots fired near the 400 block of South 38th Street.

The victim's body was found outside an apartment building lying in the back parking lot. Authorities said ShotSpotter was an integral part in getting to this scene quickly.

The program is a series of monitors located throughout various areas of the city and is relatively new to the department.

"It's actually able to pinpoint with pretty fair accuracy when shots are being fired," Smiley said. "It's also able to differentiate gun shots, firecrackers, backfire from a vehicle. In this instance it was quite instrumental in helping us pinpoint where we needed to be."

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation should call LMPD's anonymous tipline, 574-LMPD.

