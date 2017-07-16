VIDEO: Train drags SUV along tracks as officer tries to free victims

Police are looking at alcohol as a factor in the crash that wedged the vehicle underneath the train. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

LA MARQUE, TX (KTRK/CNN) – After an SUV hit a stopped train, the two people inside were dragged 100 yards when the locomotive suddenly started moving.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, police arrived at the scene of a car crash. An SUV had become wedged under a stopped freight train after it hit the locomotive. Two people were trapped inside.

A La Marque police officer’s body camera captured the scene as he tried to free the trapped victims.

Suddenly, the train started to move. It dragged the vehicle and the injured couple about 100 yards.

The officer did what he could, trying to coordinate efforts further down the track to get the engineer’s attention while frantically asking dispatch to call Union Pacific.

Finally, police got the train to stop. Only then could they tend to the injured.

The male driver and his female passenger were flown from the scene to the hospital where the man was admitted in serious condition. Authorities do not consider the woman’s injuries life-threatening.

Police say the engineer did not realize the SUV was wedged under the train before moving. They are looking at alcohol as a factor in the crash.

