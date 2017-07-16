1 killed in Westport Road crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 killed in Westport Road crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead following an early morning crash. 

MetroSafe confirmed that the crash happened at Herr Lane and Westport Road around 3:30 Sunday morning. 

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

