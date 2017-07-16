Police struggle to identify number of victims in deadly crash

MetroSafe confirmed that the crash happened at Herr Lane and Westport Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person is dead following an early morning crash.

MetroSafe confirmed that the crash happened near the intersection of Herr Lane and Westport Road around 3:30 Sunday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

LMPD said the car was speeding south on Herr Lane when they received a call. The car crashed into a tree and caught fire.

At least one person in the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

"Observed it involved in an accident outside Westport Village," LMPD Sergeant Phil Russell said. "The vehicle was damaged to the extent it's unknown even what type of vehicle it is or the number of occupants, so our traffic unit is investigating it as a fatal accident."

A portion of Herr Lane was shut down during the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.