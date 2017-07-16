The Latest: Cilic serves 1st to Federer in Wimbledon final

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Croatia's Marin Cilic returns to Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 14, 2017.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Switzerland's Roger Federer pats the ball back to a ballboy after holding serve as he plays his Men's Singles semifinal match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Londo...

(Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP). Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after beating Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

2:09 p.m.

Marin Cilic has started the Wimbledon final by serving first to Roger Federer.

2 p.m.

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic are on court for their warmups before the men's final at Wimbledon.

1 p.m.

Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club will face Marin Cilic on Centre Court for the Wimbledon title.

Federer last won the grass-court major in 2012. But he won the Australian Open this year for his 18th Grand Slam title.

Federer is 6-1 against Cilic, but the big-serving Croat beat Federer in the U.S. Open semifinals in 2014 on his way to his only major title.

