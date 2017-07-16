Blues, Brews, & BBQ festival returns to Water Tower Park

General admission for Walk-up/Day of Show Cost is $15 per person, kids 10 and under free. (Source: Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The music is hot, the food is smokin' and the location is historic! The Four Roses Bourbon- Louisville Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival festival is right around the corner.

The annual Four Roses Blues, Brews, and Barbecue festival makes its return to Louisville July 21st and July 22nd at the Louisville Water Tower Park at 3005 River Road.

You can enjoy some of the hottest blues acts in the region, delicious barbecue and drinks.

Folks can enjoy dozens of craft beers by microbreweries from across Kentucky at the Brews Tasting Area.

General admission for Walk-up/Day of Show Cost is $15 per person, kids 10 and under free. Online pre-sale tickets are available now through July 19th at 11:59 pm at a discounted price.

For more information on the event and tickets, click here.

