Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana woman didn't want her canceled $30,000 wedding to go to waste, so she threw a party for the homeless.
A bus pulled up to the swanky event center on Saturday that Sarah Cummins had booked for the reception in Carmel, a suburb just north of Indianapolis. About a dozen veterans from a local organization were among the guests who dined on bourbon-glazed meatballs, roasted garlic bruschetta and wedding cake.
Cummins told the Indianapolis Star that she and her fiance called off the wedding a week ago. She declined to give a reason, but she said they were left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel and a plated dinner for 170 guests.
Cummins said she decided that rather than throw away the food she would bring some purpose to the event and contacted area homeless shelters. She cheerfully greeted and welcomed her guests when they arrived to attend the Saturday party.
"For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does," Cummins said.
Several local businesses and residents donated suits, dresses and other items for the guests to wear.
Charlie Allen, who's spent three months at a homeless mission, received a donated jacket.
"I didn't have a sport coat," he said, tugging gently at the lapels. "I think I look pretty nice in it."
Like other guests, Allen said he was grateful for the invitation.
"For a lot of us, this is a good time to show us what we can have," he said. "Or to remind us what we had."
Three of Cummins' seven bridesmaids, along with her mother and aunts, came to support her at the event. Guests also dined on chicken breast with artichokes and Chardonnay cream sauce and wedding cake.
Cummins, a 25-year-old Purdue University pharmacy student, said her ex-fiance, Logan Araujo, footed most of the bill for the wedding contract, with Cummins and her parents, along with one of Araujo's family friends, paying the rest. Cummins said that when she approached Araujo about donating the dinner, he agreed to what he believed was a selfless way to handle the situation.
Cummins said she is not sure yet what she will do with the wedding dress.
"It's too painful to think about."
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities don't know why two cousins escalated from petty crimes to allegedly luring four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killing them.More >>
Authorities don't know why two cousins escalated from petty crimes to allegedly luring four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killing them.More >>
Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.More >>
Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.More >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problemMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmateMore >>
New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and peopleMore >>
New research finds that ravens can plan for the future, with a flexibility shown before only in great apes and peopleMore >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing them and told authorities the location of their bodiesMore >>
A defense attorney for a jailed man connected to the search for four missing men in Pennsylvania says his client has admitted killing them and told authorities the location of their bodiesMore >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, but prosecutors say they'll retry himMore >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
Authorities say they're investigating after videos surfaced showing the collision between a skater and a San Francisco officer breaking up a competition may not have been accidental.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issuesMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>
Police have released cruiser and body cam video of Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington's arrest in Ohio on a weapons chargeMore >>