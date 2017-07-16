Amateur MMA fighter dies following bout

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An amateur mix martial arts fighter has died following a fight Saturday night.

According to BluegrassMMA.com, Donshay White, 37, collapsed after a bout at Hardrock MMA 90 at Expo Five.

The site explains that the fight was stopped after White failed to protect himself.

White walked backstage where he later became unresponsive. It was his first bout since November 2015, according to Bluegrass MMA.

The website states that White was given CPR and transported KentuckyOne Health Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital where he died.

In a statement, Hardrock MMA said "Hardrock MMA joins the entire MMA community in mourning Donshay White. As a promotion who has put together 89 events over the last 8 years without incident, we always have we will continue to put our fighters safety above all else. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."

White's cause of death is unknown at this time.

