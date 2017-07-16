Coach: Waggener High School football player killed in shooting

A Waggener High School football player was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to the team's coach. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The young man who was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday was a Waggener High School football player, according to the team's head coach.

WAVE 3 News spoke with Coach Jordan Johnson on Sunday, who said the victim was Tyson Gibbs, known to his friends as "Red."

Gibbs played defensive tackle for Waggener for two years, Johnson said.

Johnson expressed his grief on Twitter after he learned about Gibbs' death.

By far the worst part of coaching. I received the call I never want to receive, one of my son's from my team was murdered in west end.#hurt — Waggener Football HC (@Waggener_FB) July 16, 2017

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not yet released the official identity of the shooting victim, who was found in the 400 block South 38th Street after LMPD's ShotSpotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area.

