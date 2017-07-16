Bike problem nearly derails Froome on Stage 15

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). A hostess in the sponsor's parade sprays water over spectators prior to the start of the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 189.5 kilometers (117.8 miles) with start in Laissac-Severac l'Eglise and finish...

By JOHN LEICESTER and SAMUEL PETREQUINAP Sports Writers

LE PUY-EN-VELAY, France (AP) - Chris Froome fought back from a bike breakdown to cling onto his race leader's yellow jersey on the tricky Stage 15 of the Tour de France, won Sunday with a courageous solo breakaway by Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands.

The back wheel of three-time Tour champion Froome broke at the worst possible time, just as the AG2R team of close rival Romain Bardet was picking up the pace ahead of the last big climb of the day. That was an 8.3-kilometer (5-mile) slog up the steep Col de Peyra Taillade - scaled for the very first time by the Tour.

By the time Froome had stopped, taken a wheel off his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski and got going again, Bardet's group was already way ahead - about one minute ahead of him down the road.

Aside from Bardet, other top riders were also in that group, including Fabio Aru and Rigoberto Uran - all within 30 seconds of Froome in the overall standings. Earlier at the Tour, Froome's rivals had waited for the race leader to catch them back up when he suffered another mechanical problem, that one with his gears. But there was no such politeness this time.

Froome had two choices: catch them or lose the overall race lead and the famed yellow jersey that goes with it.

"Panic stations," he said. "I really thought that that could be the yellow jersey changing shoulders again today."

He hared after them. Helped first by teammates Mikel Nieve and then by Mikel Landa, Froome worked furiously on the climb to reel in Bardet's group - past cheering crowds with some people who booed as he labored past them.

"They all emptied themselves to get me back into the race," Froome said of his teammates. "I had to get back by the top of the climb. Otherwise it was game over for me."

"It was a stressful moment," Froome said. "I thought I might not get back to the front."

Froome said the back-wheel problem seemed to be a broken spoke. "The wheel wasn't straight anymore," he said. By recovering from the misfortune, Froome now takes the jersey and an 18-second lead over Aru into Monday's rest day, the last of two at the 104th Tour, ahead of a crucial last week of racing in the Alps and with a time trial in Marseille.

Mollema, a top-10 finisher at the Tours of 2013, 2014 and 2015, sped away on the descent from the Peyra Taillade climb and worked hard over the last 30 kilometers (20 miles) to stay out in front of a group of four riders who laid chase.

They couldn't catch the Trek-Segafredo rider, who was determined to secure his first-ever win at the Tour.

Mollema held his arms out in a cross shape as he sped across the finish in Le Puy-en-Velay, the start of a famed Christian pilgrimage route to Spain. Champagne would be uncorked in celebration, he promised.

"I've never ridden so many kilometers alone in my life," Mollema said. "But I made it!"

The 189.5-kilometer (117-mile) stage from the cattle-market town of Laissac-Severac L'Eglise, past rocky outcrops and patchwork fields on the high plateaus of central France's Massif Central mountains, offered two important insights going into the final week: Froome's rivals haven't given up trying to unseat him, and he still has energy to burn.

Riding back into Bardet's group required a big effort from Froome, especially since the French rider and his AG2R teammates were scaling the ascent at a brisk pace, with the crowd clearly on their side. At one point, they rode over the words "Go Romain" that someone had painted on the tarmac.

"I had to go very deep," Froome said.

But he still had reserves at the end to finish the stage with a sprint, making clear that he's not prepared to cede an inch of road without a fight. The top four standings remained unchanged: Aru, 18 seconds back in second place; Bardet 23 seconds behind the leader in third; Uran, 29 seconds off the lead, in fourth.

Irish rider Dan Martin moved up from sixth to fifth overall by powering ahead of the leaders' group in the final stretch. Now just 1:12 behind Froome - having started the day 1:26 back - Martin can expect to be watched even more closely by Froome from now on.

"It's going to be every second at this point," Froome said, "every second all the way into Paris."

