KY men arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police lead to the arrest of two Kentucky men.

Police said after making the stop, they determined the vehicle occupants to be Brian K. Miller, of Beaver Dam, and Wallace R. Johnson, of Hartford.

Police found both Miller and Johnson to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. Both men were arrested and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center.

