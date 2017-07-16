Cabrera Bello beats Shinkwin in playoff, wins Scottish Open

(Mark Runnacles/PA via AP). Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain after putting on the 1st hole during day four of the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, Troon, Scotland, Sunday July 16, 2017.

By STEVE DOUGLASAP Sports Writer

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) - Rafa Cabrera Bello birdied the first hole of a playoff with Callum Shinkwin to win the Scottish Open on Sunday, securing his first title in 5 1/2 years.

Shinkwin left short a 4-foot par putt for victory on his 72nd hole to shoot a 4-under 68 in his final round and drop into a playoff with Cabrera Bello, who shot a course-record 8-under 64. Both were on 13 under par overall.

Returning to the 18th at Dundonald Links, Cabrera Bello sent his second shot from 275 yards to within 8 feet. His eagle putt came short but he tapped in for birdie, leaving Shinkwin a 7-foot birdie putt to force a second hole.

Again, his putt didn't reach the cup.

The last of Cabrera Bello's previous two titles on the European Tour came at the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2012.

