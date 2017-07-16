Local artist Julius Friedman dies

His work was featured in a 50 year retrospective at the Frazier Museum. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Julius Friedman, local graphic designer, photographer and artist, died on Sunday.

A family friend confirmed Friedman died of cancer.

Friedman was known around Louisville, and his artwork included iconic work for the Louisville Ballet, the Bristol and many others.

His work was also featured in a 50 year retrospective at the Frazier Museum.

Friedman had images featured in Kodak's International Photography Magazine, Nikon World, American Photography, among others.

Artwork by Friedman was exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the National Gallery in Washington D.C., the Speed Art Museum and 14 other universities, museums and galleries.

His auspicious career included being selected by a special assistant to President Ronald Reagan to create work for inclusion in an exhibition of 100 posters advocating peace. Friedman's work was presented to the government of Japan on the 40th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima.

Friedman's work remains in 13 permanent collections including the National Gallery and the MOMA.

