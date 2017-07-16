Newgarden races to second Toronto IndyCar win in 3 years

TORONTO (AP) - Josef Newgarden raced to his second Toronto IndyCar title in three years Sunday, dominating on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place.

Newgarden came out in front on Lap 25 after a crash by Tony Kanaan caused a caution and maintained an advantage of over two seconds for the majority of the rest of the race. The American has five career victories, also winning in Alabama in April.

Newgarden gave Team Penske its 193rd victory, the most of any team.

Alexander Rossi was second, and James Hinchcliffe finished third in his hometown race for the second straight year.

Kanaan had his brakes lock up while leaving the pits and connected with the protective tires in Turn 1. The caution caused the top-three cars of Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud and Graham Rahal to fall back.

Thundershowers were a threat throughout the race but held off. It started out sunny and humid, then clouded over during the event and it rained lightly at a few points.

Esteban Gutierrez, the rookie who crashed late in qualifying Saturday, was cleared to race after experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

