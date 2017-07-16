Brass Hat returns to Ellis Park

On the track, it was a special day out at Ellis Park as fans had the chance to meet some legends up close and personal.

Retired race horse, Brass Hat, was at the track for everyone to see.

The legendary thoroughbred earned over $2 million in his seven-year racing career.

In 40 lifetime starts, he won 10 races, placed eight times, and finished third five times.

He was a multiple-graded stakes winner for trainer and owner Buff Bradley and his late father, Fred.

Jockey Calvin Borel, who rode Brass Hat several times late in the horse's career, also autographed posters of Brass Hat and reminisced about riding the great horse.

