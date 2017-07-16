Federer shows aging stars are still stars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Roger Federer won again at Wimbledon. This time at the age of 35.

How amazing is that accomplishment?

Not bad, especially considering that Federer will actually turn 36 on August 8.

He is not the oldest grand slam winner in tennis history.

Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37. On the women's side, Venus Williams made it to the final this year at 37, but came up a match short.

Older quarterbacks have won Super Bowls. John Elway, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas and others.

However, what Federer did stands out because it's an individual sport and a sport where younger players often have a distinct advantage in quickness and power. While he now has a record eight Wimbledon singles titles, it was his first since 2012.

Maybe the best comparison is Jack Nicklaus winning the Masters in 1986 at the age of 46. Like Federer, while it's the most memorable win for an aging legend, Nicklaus was not the oldest golfer to win a major. Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship at age 48.

Unlike the others though, Federer could win a few more. He already has two major wins this season. He won the Australian Open as well.

Tennis players tend to lose it and then drop off. It happens often without much warning. Federer seems to be going the other way. While younger stars like Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic struggle to get through the draw, Federer cruises. He didn't even lose a single set at Wimbledon. Bjorn Borg was the last to do that, in 1976.

I think Federer has more to offer, and who knows, maybe he'll add a sixth U.S. Open in September. He hasn't, however, won in Flushing Meadows since 2008.

