Authorities search for teen believed drowned in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old after he reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced.

Lieutenant Jeremy McQueary with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife confirmed the call came in late Sunday afternoon.

An 18-year-old male is believed to have gone underwater at Green River Lake, and never resurfaced.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, with representatives from Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, the Army Corps of Engineers and a search an rescue dive team from Taylor County all on scene.

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife is investigating the circumstances around this incident.

