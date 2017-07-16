Two NBA stars and his sister helped Donovan Mitchell decide to make the jump to the NBA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If UofL fans are looking for someone to blame for Donovan Mitchell's departure, the line starts behind his little sister and two NBA stars.

Mitchell was a live guest on ESPN SportsCenter on Friday. Anchor Sage Steele asked him when he made the decision to stay in the draft.

"I was working out in L.A., after school, and I worked out with Chris Paul and Paul George, and those two really like talked to me and kind of said, look, you're talented and they thought I should take that leap and I think 30 minutes later I talked to my mom and they were like, yeah, this is the right move," Mitchell said.

He added that even declaring for the draft wasn't really on his mind, and that his sophomore season turned around in late December, after a text from his sister.

"I wasn't playing well, I mean I was playing alright and this was New Year's Eve, that game, and she test me and she said look, I don't know who my brother is on the court, he's there off the court, but I don't see him on the court, I need to see him and kind of bring that fire back inside the of me," Mitchell recalled. His response was a 25 point effort against Indiana on New Year's Eve. "I came out there, I didn't start that game. The only game of the season I didn't start, coach had brought me aside and said, look I'm gonna start VJ (King), just to kind of get him in rhythm, he had been playing well and he deserved it, and I went out there and just played carefree. I credit her for that, and I had my career-high and I think that game, that day, the last day of 2016 really changed my life, because from there I never really looked back and at that point I was on NBA radars."

It propelled him to the #13 pick in June's NBA Draft and a run through the Summer League that has everyone talking.

