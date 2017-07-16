Local businesses in Bellevue prepare for road project

Crews will start working on a sewer and storm water project in Bellevue Monday. Traffic will be detoured off Fairfield Avenue to Lafayette and Washington Avenues.

According to a city official, the main thoroughfare will be open to semi-trucks and buses only, prompting other vehicles to take the detour.

It's that traffic that business owners like to see.

"We really want people to know that's its business as usual and we have some incentives going to get people to shop anytime e during the detour,” said Fessler’s Pizza owner Connie Fessler.



Local businesses are participating in the "Endure the Detour" campaign, hoping to keep business steady during the road closure. Patrons have the opportunity to win one of two $250 Bellevue Bucks prizes. Business owners are being optimistic.



"Most people are resourceful and I think It won't be that bad. That's what we are hoping anyway,” said Fessler.



"I see it hurting a little bit, though I don't see it hurting that much,” said store owner Jack Schneider.



Schneider is the owner at Schneider Sweet Shop. Though he thinks business will fare out well during the project, he says local residents along the detour route will have a problem. Resident Tanya Collins Sester agrees. She lives on Lafayette Avenue.



"Cars don't use the stop sign as it is, so now they're flying up street,” said Sester.



She fears more cars and the disregard to traffic signs will spell trouble for small children.



"We're talking small children. My grandson is a year old. I know they have two small children. Yeah small small babies the neighbor across the street has a little boy that's about 4,” said Sester .

The full closure is expected after the morning rush Monday, possibly as early as 8:30 a.m.

