Shooting victim was Waggener athlete, Meyzeek grad

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) –He was just 19 years old, a football player at Waggener High School, but Tyson Gibbs was also involved in gangs, per sources.

Meyzeek Middle School graduates had food and games, but were missing someone at their reunion on Sunday at Cox Park.

“It feels like your heart is getting torn apart,” Skylar Hawthorne said. "It's really sad because you see them one day and they're fine and then they're just gone forever.”

Hawthorne’s former classmate, 19-year-old Tyson Gibbs, who was also called Red, was shot to death behind an apartment building on south 38th Street Saturday night.

His body was found in the parking lot. LMPD's ShotSpotter initially alerted them to the gunfire.

“What's going on is sad, and I wouldn't wish this pain on anybody,” Brittany Wilson said.

Though it's not a foreign feeling for Gibbs family. WAVE 3 News interviewed Tyson Gibbs in 2012 when his 15-year-old sister was murdered.

“It's heartbreaking,” Gibbs said during the interview. “I can't go to sleep, can't think, can't eat, can't even dream no more.”

Gibbs’ father was killed in 2004.

”Wrong place at the wrong time,” Gibbs said in 2012.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

Gibbs was a defensive tackle at Waggener High School for two years. His coaches and classmates are all grieving and trying remember happier moments.

“Him just being goofy, his presence period,” Wilson said. “You can't be mad around him. He's always walking around laughing, joking, playing around. That was just him.”

Police have not made any arrests in Gibbs’ case. Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.

