MISSING: Graves Co. deputies looking for Mayfield, KY woman, 9-month-old grandson

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Mayfield, Kentucky woman and her nine-month-old grandson.

According to the sheriff's office, 35-year-old Kayla L. Belcher left a home in the 500 block of Panther Creek Road on Sunday, July 16 at around 3:30 p.m. She was taking her nine-month-old grandson, John Luke Sheridan, to a relative's house in the Kirksey area.

As of 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, neither of them have been seen or heard from.

Belcher is described as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, nine-inches tall and 143 pounds. Deputies say a clothing description was not provided. She reportedly has a tattoo on the left side of her neck that says "King JC" in red ink.

John Luke Sheridan is described as having blonde hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left with Belcher.

According to the sheriff's office, Belcher was driving a 2004 red GMC Envoy with Kentucky registration of 717 TXD.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Belcher or Sheridan should call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

