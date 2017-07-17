Missing Mayfield woman, grandchild found after crash in Marshall Co., KY

A missing Mayfield, Kentucky woman and her 9-month-old grandson have been found after being reported missing on Sunday, July 16.

Kayla L. Belcher and her grandson, John Luke Sheridan, were found early Monday, July 17 after an apparent single-vehicle crash on KY 402 in Marshall County.

Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, Belcher left a home in the 500 block of Panther Creek Road on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. She was taking her grandson to a relative's house in the Kirksey area when they never arrived.

