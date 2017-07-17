3 escape overnight house fire in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire broke out at a home in Shively early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Nobel Place at 3 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy flames and smoke were coming from the two-story house.

Three people inside the home were able to get out uninjured, according to Shively Fire Captain Brian Wathen.

Power lines were down around the house, which delayed firefighters entry inside, Wathen said.

Thirty-five firefighters spent about 37 minutes knocking the fire down.

The house next door received minor exterior damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.