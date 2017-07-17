6 cars stolen from driveways on same night in same town

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) - Police say six cars were stolen from people's driveways on the same night in the Connecticut town of Greenwich.
Police tell the Greenwich Time (http://bit.ly/2uumUGB ) all six cars were unlocked with the keys inside when they were taken from homes Saturday night.
Lt. Louis Pannone says "people need to be responsible."
He says police are looking into whether Saturday's thefts relate to other cars reported stolen across the state.
Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
